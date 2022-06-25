Blac Chyna Lands Crisis Publicist Role in Upcoming Movie 'Secret Society 2'

Say what you want, but Blac Chyna can't seem to stop chasing the bag ... cause she'll be in an upcoming movie and her new role is actually hilarious!

We've learned Chyna landed the role in the flick ... "Secret Society 2." She'll be playing a publicist named Vicki, who specializes in crisis management -- something BC knows a thing or 2 about!

Play video content Secret Society 2

In the movie, Chyna's character, Vicki, plays a badass publicist who goes to extreme lengths for her clients ... especially when it comes to Celess and Si Si, two rising stars in young Hollywood with secrets that can ruin their careers. Right when they are on the brink of making it big, things take a deadly turn.

And, she has co-stars -- Reyna Love, Erica Pinkett, Vivica A. Fox, and Jeremy Meeks. BTW ... 3 of Chyna's songs will be featured in the film.

Chyna's performance is already in the can ... it was shot months before her recent trial against the Kardashians ... a trial which she lost.

Miasha Coleman, the executive producer, tells us ... "Blac Chyna is definitely no stranger to headlines and publicity, so naturally she nailed her part as a publicist! We are also excited to showcase her music in 'Secret Society 2.' They fit the vibe of the movie perfectly."

Kudos to the producers -- casting BC as a crisis PR type given the multitude of crises in which she's been embroiled. As they say ... good actors draw upon their own experiences.