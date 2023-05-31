Soccer Star Harry Kane Still Interested In NFL Kicking Career

Play video content ABC

Harry Kane is doubling down on his plans to switch from football to football -- the Tottenham star says he's still interested in becoming an NFL kicker after his soccer career is over ... saying he understands it'll be a ton of work, but he's down for the challenge.

The 29-year-old English striker reaffirmed his intentions during a sit-down with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" ... making it clear he's not joking about hopping over the pond to take a stab at American football.

"It's something I want to definitely explore," Kane said on Wednesday. "I know it will be a lot of hard work. I'm not expecting to just walk up and start kicking field goals."

"It will be a lot of practice, a lot of hard work," he continued. "But, yeah, it’s something I'd love to do. The NFL is something I've been following for about 10 years now, and I love it. So, yeah, I would love to give it a go."

Kane has previously talked about becoming an NFL kicker in years past ... but despite showing off what he can do with the pigskin, some critics like legendary leg Morten Andersen have scoffed at the idea.

Kane isn't the only soccer star to show interest in the NFL -- as we previously reported, USWNT hero Carli Lloyd floated the idea back in 2022 after spending time with her hometown Philadelphia Eagles.