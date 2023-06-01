Ty Dolla $ign Says He's Never Listened to His 'Beach House 2' Mixtape

Ty Dolla $ign's music industry run has been going strong since his 2013 breakout "Beach House 2" mixtape, a project the Cali crooner is sheepishly admitting he never even heard!!!

The DJ Drama-sponsored LP was home to Ty's double platinum B.o.B collab, "Paranoid," and also kicked off his connection with Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang -- but he claims things were moving too fast for him at the time to even bask in his own glory.

While on Apple Music's Beats 1, he told Zane Lowe, "I haven't listened to 'Beach House Two' ... I'm not going to lie. Nah, but it's been huge, definitely a celebration and shout out to everybody that was with me then, the ones that are still with me now from that team, and all the new people I've met that have just been here for this journey."

He proudly added, "It's still going, we're still going … it was more so back then, that trying to get people to hear it or just to be noticed, knowing you make good music and all your homies around you are telling you this is crazy."

Ty$ says the project was still well received from everyone around him, but he remembers spending more time getting accustomed to dealing with managers and the music industry overall.

In 2023, it's understandable he isn't stuck listening to his old tracks. He just dropped his new dance single "Motion," which he says he intentionally released for the summertime ... and has a new EP ready, mixtape and genre-bending album ready for release.