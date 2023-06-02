Aaron Judge Hits Rodeo Dr. Before Dodgers Series ... Spending $360 Mil Contract!!!

Before Aaron Judge attempts to swipe bags at Dodger Stadium ... he loaded up shopping bags in Beverly Hills -- spending some of his fat, new contract on Rodeo Drive!!!

The Yankees superstar was spotted out with his wife on the famous strip in L.A. the day before New York kicks off its much-anticipated series with the Dodgers ... and it's clear, he wasn't having any issues breaking out his wallet.

The 31-year-old was seen holding multiple bags from Prada -- and while it's not yet known what exactly was inside of them -- it's safe to say the items didn't come cheap!

Of course, Judge ain't sweating price tags much these days ... the outfielder just inked a 9-year, $360 million agreement with the Yanks this offseason -- so, yeah, throw down that credit card!!

Judge seemed to be relaxed and happy while on his day off ... a great sign for the Yankees -- as the weekend series promises to be an eventful one.

Both L.A. and NY are well over .500 this season ... and many expect the two to be legit World Series contenders by the end of the year.