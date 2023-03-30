Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Aaron Judge Continues Home Run Barrage, Hits Dinger In 1st At-Bat On Opening Day

Aaron Judge Home Run Barrage Continuing In '23 Blasts Dinger In First AB!!!

3/30/2023 10:51 AM PT
Twitter / @TalkinYanks

Forget the AL record ... Aaron Judge is now on pace to break the single-season MLB home run mark too -- after he blasted a dinger in his first at-bat on the Yankees' Opening Day Thursday!!

Judge just hit the tater off of SF Giants star Logan Webb -- smashing a baseball 422 feet over the centerfield wall at Yankee Stadium.

The pitch was just the second one Judge had seen all day -- and he was clearly thrilled with how far he sent it ... rounding the bases with a smile on his face.

When he got back to the dugout -- the party was on ... as all of his NY teammates mobbed him!!

Of course, we saw this a helluva lot last season -- Judge hit 62 bombs in 2022, breaking Roger Maris' American League record.

Some, though, wondered if he could keep it up in '23, as the pressure of signing a 9-year, $360 MILLION contract ain't exactly easy to deal with.

But, seems the 30-year-old ain't fazed one bit by the newfound pact with the Yankees -- which also included naming him team captain -- and 74 home runs suddenly appear obtainable.

Time to start sweating, Barry Bonds!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later