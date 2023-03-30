Aaron Judge Continues Home Run Barrage, Hits Dinger In 1st At-Bat On Opening Day

Forget the AL record ... Aaron Judge is now on pace to break the single-season MLB home run mark too -- after he blasted a dinger in his first at-bat on the Yankees' Opening Day Thursday!!

Judge just hit the tater off of SF Giants star Logan Webb -- smashing a baseball 422 feet over the centerfield wall at Yankee Stadium.

The pitch was just the second one Judge had seen all day -- and he was clearly thrilled with how far he sent it ... rounding the bases with a smile on his face.

AARON JUDGE HOME RUN IN HIS FIRST AT BAT OF THE SEASON pic.twitter.com/IJQ391g4ia — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 30, 2023 @TalkinYanks

When he got back to the dugout -- the party was on ... as all of his NY teammates mobbed him!!

Of course, we saw this a helluva lot last season -- Judge hit 62 bombs in 2022, breaking Roger Maris' American League record.

Some, though, wondered if he could keep it up in '23, as the pressure of signing a 9-year, $360 MILLION contract ain't exactly easy to deal with.

But, seems the 30-year-old ain't fazed one bit by the newfound pact with the Yankees -- which also included naming him team captain -- and 74 home runs suddenly appear obtainable.