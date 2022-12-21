Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Aaron Judge Named 16th Captain In New York Yankees History, First Since Jeter

Aaron Judge Call Me Cap!!! ... 16th Captain In Yankees History

12/21/2022 7:48 AM PT
aaron
Getty

Lou Gehrig. Babe Ruth. Thurman Munson. Don Mattingly. Derek Jeter.

Aaron Judge just joined baseball royalty ... becoming the 16th captain in New York Yankees history.

#99 received the honor in his first press conference after signing a massive 9-year, $360 million deal to remain in pinstripes ... with Hal Steinbrenner announcing the decision just minutes ago.

"It is my great pleasure, thankfully, despite a brief absence, technically speaking, to welcome Aaron not only back to the Bronx, but to welcome Aaron back to the Bronx as the 16th captain of this great organization, the New York Yankees," Steinbrenner said Wednesday.

"An honor and position he greatly deserves."

Jeter -- the most recent captain in franchise history -- was present for the ceremony ... and he appeared thrilled to pass down the title to the slugger.

Of course, many expected the move after Judge agreed to come back to the Yanks ... after several teams tried to sign him in a blockbuster free agency.

Ex-NYY player Nick Swisher even predicted it would happen ... previously telling TMZ Sports, "I think he signs a monster deal; 7, 8-year deal, and guess what we do? We put that C on his chest and the Yankees fans -- it makes everybody happy."

SO CLOSE TO THE TOP
TMZSports.com

He was off by just one year on the final terms of the contract ... but Swish might want to buy some lotto tickets ASAP!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later