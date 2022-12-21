Aaron Judge Named 16th Captain In New York Yankees History, First Since Jeter

Aaron Judge just joined baseball royalty ... becoming the 16th captain in New York Yankees history.

#99 received the honor in his first press conference after signing a massive 9-year, $360 million deal to remain in pinstripes ... with Hal Steinbrenner announcing the decision just minutes ago.

Aaron Judge being named captain of the Yankees. A moment in history pic.twitter.com/79SfCCNihk — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) December 21, 2022 @TalkinYanks

"It is my great pleasure, thankfully, despite a brief absence, technically speaking, to welcome Aaron not only back to the Bronx, but to welcome Aaron back to the Bronx as the 16th captain of this great organization, the New York Yankees," Steinbrenner said Wednesday.

"An honor and position he greatly deserves."

Jeter -- the most recent captain in franchise history -- was present for the ceremony ... and he appeared thrilled to pass down the title to the slugger.

The Yankees have named Aaron Judge the 16th Captain in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/F8uwyIOF3k — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 21, 2022 @Yankees

Of course, many expected the move after Judge agreed to come back to the Yanks ... after several teams tried to sign him in a blockbuster free agency.

Ex-NYY player Nick Swisher even predicted it would happen ... previously telling TMZ Sports, "I think he signs a monster deal; 7, 8-year deal, and guess what we do? We put that C on his chest and the Yankees fans -- it makes everybody happy."

