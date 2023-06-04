Behind this altered image is a Dallas, Texas native who started his first band back when he was fresh out of high school, and even though he's toned down his spikey hair over the years, he's now rockin' a pink-slick 'do!

This guitar-playing-guy first became popular in the early 2000s ... you may have jammed out to his hit song, "On The Way Down" back in '04 or perhaps saw him make a cameo on MTV's "The Ashlee Simpson Show" ... can you guess the star behind the scrambled pic?