Italian Soccer Player Dead At 18 After Moped Accident

Anwar Megbli -- a player for the U.S. Livorno 1915 semi-pro soccer club in Italy -- tragically died after a traffic accident over the weekend. He was only 18.

The incident happened in Italy on Saturday -- according to local outlets, Megbli was riding on the back of a moped with his friend when they were rear-ended by a vehicle, throwing them to the ground.

Megbli was airlifted to Cisanello Hospital in Pisa ... where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. His friend is still recovering in the hospital.

The Livorno semi-pro football club paid tribute to Megbli on Monday ... saying it's mourning the loss of their striker.

"Everyone at the club sends their deepest condolences to his family in this moment of profound sorrow," the team said in a statement.

"Farewell, champ. You will always be one of us."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Megbli was a promising striker in the sport ... and suited up for the senior squad multiple times last season. He previously played for the USD Castiglioncello, which also paid tribute to its former player.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the driver of the vehicle that struck Megbli and his friend, according to The Sun.