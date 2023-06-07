Salma Hayek Inspires Fans, Shows Off Her Gray Hairs and Wrinkles on Instagram

Posts 'Aging' Photo Of Herself On IG ...

Everyone fears getting older ... but when you're Salma Hayek, you can pull it off with style and grace.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday, the actress posted a close-up photo of her makeup-less face with her gray hairs, wrinkles and eye bags in full view.

Kind of a bold move for a sex symbol ... but Salma has never been bashful, and she now appears to be embracing middle age. Under her pic, the caption read ... “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning."

Of course, her fans loved the look and deluged her IG with comments telling her so.

One wrote, “Thank you for sharing! It helps all of to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age."

Another said, “You’re just a real natural human being and that beautiful! Thank you.”

Even supermodel Cindy Crawford gave her stamp of approval in a single word, “Beautiful!”