Alec Baldwin Spotted Walking With Crutch In NYC, First Time Since Surgery

Alec Baldwin seems to be in good spirits after his recent surgery ... cuz he's up and moving around the Big Apple not long after his big procedure -- with a little help from a crutch.

AB was spotted for the first time since last week's hip replacement surgery, goin' through New York with a forearm crutch. Despite the added help, it's a pretty great turnaround for a serious surgery like that.

For those unaware, Alec told his fans earlier this week he got his right hip replaced -- after getting his left one done in 2018. He said the surgery was needed at least 2 years ago, but finally got it over with this month ... adding the pain's been rough but knows that'll go away.

