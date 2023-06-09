Selena Gomez Shouts Out She's Single at Soccer Players

Play video content

Selena Gomez isn't shy about taking risks when it comes to her love life ... announcing to a large group of (possibly) single dudes she's single and sharing the clip with the world.

The pop star posted a TikTok video Thursday, which showed her watching a soccer game while wrapped in a blanket, yelling, "I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you soooo much."

It's clear from the footage Selena was poking fun at her current dating situation, which has been relatively quiet ... but it's clear she's available and looking for Mr. Right.

Selena's fans seemed amused, but also identified with her relationship struggles. Some of them wrote in the comments section, "so relatable," "hilarious," and "so real."

Selena even included a caption that read, "The struggle man lol."

It's not the first time she's joked about her relationship status ... Selena hosted Saturday Night Live in 2022 and talked about it in front of a studio audience, "I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate. But at this point, I will take anyone."