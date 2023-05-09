Selena Gomez's Donor Francia Raisa Upset She Drinks Post-Kidney Transplant

Francia Raisa stopped talking to Selena Gomez because SG wouldn't stop drinking after she had given her a kidney ... at least, according to her ex-friend's dad, El Cucuy.

El Cucuy -- the famous Spanish radio host and father of Francia -- went on a Spanish news show called "Primer Impacto" about 5 months ago and wound up giving more context about what went down between the 2 ex-best friends.

During the interview he was asked why his daughter wasn't included in Selena's highly-anticipated doc, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me." He told the outlet, it was no secret what happened between them, and added ... that's just what happens with love, money, and fame.

He then explains Selena and Francia had a disagreement when SG was drinking. Apparently, FR told her she didn't give her a kidney, so she could go out and drink ... causing stress on the organ.

BTW, they used to be thick as thieves, having met when they were child actors. So much so, Francia donated her kidney to Selena in 2017 after hers failed due to her battle with lupus. However, things soon went left.

Francia recently fielded a bunch of questions, from a pap, about Selena ... but she dodged almost every single question ... which came off a little shady to some Selena fans.

As a result, FR later said she'd been dragged through the mud online and wanted it all to stop.