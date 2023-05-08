Selena Gomez's Organ Donor Francia Raisa Says She's Been Bullied Ruthlessly

Play video content BACKGRID

Francia Raisa says she's been on the receiving end of some serious bullying since speaking out on her broken relationship with Selena Gomez after donating her kidney to the singer.

We got the "How I Met Your Father" star out in Studio City Saturday who shared some of the vile comments she's gotten in the wake of her interview where she dodged questions about Selena ... yet sort of threw shade at the same time.

Play video content 4/30/23 BACKGRID

Francia says things have gotten so bad, she's now suffering mentally. She tells us one of the most hurtful comments she's gotten was, "I hope someone goes up your p***y and rips out your other kidney you f***ing whore." So yeah, things have gotten pretty intense.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The two former childhood actors go way back, getting super close through the years ... Francia donated her kidney to Selena in 2017 after hers failed due to her battle with lupus.

Things went south when SG later told an interviewer the only person she was close to in Hollywood was Taylor Swift. Of course, this didn't sit right with FR who unfollowed Selena and the two haven't gotten on the same page since.

Francia says getting bullied by Selena's fan base doesn't make any sense ... especially since Selena's been a huge advocate against this kind of behavior.