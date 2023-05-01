Selena Gomez's Organ Donor, Francia Raisa, Deflects Friendship Questions

Play video content BACKGRID

Francia Raisa is tossing serious shade toward her former friend, and kidney recipient, Selena Gomez ... dodging questions any way she can about whether they're still on good terms.

The "How I Met Your Father" star was taking her dogs for a walk Sunday in Studio City when she was asked about her relationship souring with Selena -- but she repeatedly, and not-so-subtly, changed the subject.

It was a nonstop dodge fest ... Francia refused to even touch on whether she'd be willing to follow back SG on social media. She was also asked if she'd be up for organ donation again -- but it sounds like she's more into talking others through the process.

For those unaware, Selena and Francia were longtime friends ... first meeting back when they were child actors, and getting so close Francia agreed to donate her kidney in 2017 when Selena's failed due to her battle with lupus.

They were thick as thieves after that, with Selena constantly thanking Francia for saving her life. That all seemed to change in November, however ... when Selena told an interviewer the only person she was close to in Hollywood was Taylor Swift.

Those words went viral, with Francia commenting "interesting," and unfollowing Selena ... who later defended herself, saying, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."