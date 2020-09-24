Selena Gomez Shows Off Kidney Transplant Scar, Feels Empowered

Selena Gomez is not hiding her scars anymore ... she's showing 'em off and is damn proud.

The singer revealed Thursday ... ever since she got her kidney transplant she's made every attempt to hide the scar it left behind ... but no more. Selena posted a picture on Instagram showing off the scar ... calling it body empowerment.

She captioned the photo, "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through."

Selena also tagged a swimsuit company promoting inclusivity and added, "All bodies are beautiful."

As we reported ... Selena underwent a kidney transplant in the summer of 2017. She was on the verge of death ... before her BFF Francia Raisa stepped in to save her. Later that year, Selena said she couldn't ask anyone to sacrifice a kidney, but Francia wasn't having it ... she stepped up and volunteered.