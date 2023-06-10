'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner Tyra Sanchez Arrested For Assaulting Cop

"RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Tyra Sanchez is sashaying her way into major legal trouble ... after allegedly threatening to gun down a police officer.

According to the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, Sanchez -- whose real name is James William Ross IV -- got into a minor car crash with another driver, but when officers arrived on the scene last month in Starke, FL ... they say she jumped out of the car and started yelling at the cop.

The officer tried to calm down Tyra, but they say she wasn't having it, and when the cop tried to slap on handcuffs, she allegedly threatened to shoot the officer.

What's more, police say Tyra tried to reach into her car, at which point the officer put her in a bear hug ... and eventually deployed a taser, but it did squat to stop her.

Cops say Tyra took off on foot, but was apprehended a short distance away, and arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting without violence.

Fans of the competition series remember Tyra winning the second season, walking away with $25K and a ton of stardom. She retired in 2020, but pulled a Tom Brady and returned to action in 2022 on OnlyFans under the name "King Tyra."

Ross was also busted back in 2020 for spray-painting graffiti in Atlanta, writing, "Don't Move Here Ever" on the side of an apartment building.