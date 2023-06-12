Anita Baker Rips Babyface and Fans After Attacks On Twitter

Anita Baker says she won't stand for another minute of disrespect from Babyface or his rabid fan base ... and wants the R&B king to tell his fans he's not the most royal member on The Songstress Tour!!!

On Monday, Anita ripped into Babyface and a random smattering of his followers on Twitter, continuing her tirade from the day before.

According to Anita, Babyface has been breaching his contract as an opening act by staying onstage past his set time, which cuts into her headlining performance.

Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest❤️/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth https://t.co/avBuMPO60b pic.twitter.com/oOeSVfg7DZ — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023 @IAMANITABAKER

Fans lashed out at Anita for not acknowledging Babyface as her equal -- to which she informed him the "Whip Appeal" singer is certainly NOT ... at least as where The Songstress Tour is concerned.

The multi-city event is supposed to be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Anita's debut album ... but things have mostly been boiling in beef.

It was 9:30pm.

*Contractually?...

It was WAAAY Past time 4 the Headline Performer, to be On Stage/Anita Baker

Support Act ❤️did Not Perform.

I have No Contract with Support Act❤️Not my Call

I Did what i was *Contracted 2 do & Love, as Headline Performer, of my Sold Out Concert pic.twitter.com/es6PJGNOmz — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 11, 2023 @IAMANITABAKER

Back in May, Babyface assured TMZ that he and Anita were cool after his set was cut during the New Jersey show ... and this was after a 2-hour delay.