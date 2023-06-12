Marvel Star Tenoch Huerta Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Tenoch Huerta, famous for playing Namor in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is denying a recent sexual assault allegation against him.

The Marvel star broke his silence Monday after being accused Saturday of sexually assaulting musician María Elena Ríos, who also claimed he was a "sexual predator." Tenoch says her accusation is "false and completely unsubstantiated."

In a statement shared on social media, Tenoch says he could not let Ríos' allegation "go unchallenged any longer" ... he says they dated about a year ago for several months and their relationship was "entirely consensual at all times."

Tenoch says when he was dating Ríos they were in a "loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship" ... but when they split, he claims she "began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends."

The actor says he's been working with a legal team to protect his reputation and adds ... "Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive."