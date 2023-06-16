Tekashi 6ix9ine Ditches Rap For Latin Reggaeton On New Album
6/16/2023 11:09 AM PT
Tekashi 6ix9ine has officially moved on from the grimy street raps that both powered his early career and got him into trouble.
The rainbow-haired rapper surprise-dropped his third studio album Friday titled "Leyenda Viva," which translates to "Living Legend" in English.
The project is predominately in Spanish across its 11 tracks (save for the occasional "suck my d***") and features Latin Grammy-winning superstar Lenier on 7 of them.
6ix9ine abandons the drill sound in favor of tropical-tinged vibes with a twist of reggaeton ... much closer to his Mexican/Puerto Rican roots than ever before.
The new wave of music marks 6ix9ine's first full-length release in nearly 3 years ... and since he suffered a brutal beatdown inside a Miami L.A. Fitness gym in March.
It appears he's now healthy enough to promote the album and hop on the goldmine that is Latin trap, the popularity of which jumped 34% in the last two years ago among U.S. listeners ... while hip hop has struggled to produce a No. 1 anything for the first time in 30 years.