Chris Tucker Pitted Against Martin Lawrence in Movie Verzuz Debate

A new viral debate has overtaken Twitter, and it's all about who's got the funnier slate of films under his belt ... with the contenders being Chris Tucker and Martin Lawrence.

The question was posed on the bird app this weekend, and it was asked in a hypothetical way ... namely, who would win in a Movie Verzuz in their prime -- which makes this poll all the more difficult to answer, as both of these comedy titans have great flicks to their name.

Chris Tucker or Martin Lawrence?



In their prime, who wins a Movie Verzuz? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6kkVZRkn6A — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) June 16, 2023 @AuxGod_

Twitter users have been sounding off the past 24 hours, and it seems the internet might be torn on this one ... if not giving Chris a slight edge, although the margin is razor thin.

Of course, they're citing four flicks in particular that Chris had between the mid-to-late '90s and the early 2000s which rocketed him into super stardom in Hollywood. Those cult classics would be ... 'Friday,' 'Money Talks,' 'Rush Hour' and 'Rush Hour 2' -- an incredible lineup.

Martin ain't a slouch though ... and he's got quite the stockpile in his corner too. For his "prime" movie run -- folks are pointing to 'Bad Boys,' 'A Thin Line', 'Life,' 'Blue Streak' and 'Big Momma's House' ... just to name a few. He's got a stacked roster.

While Martin certainly has more movie credits to his name -- and more comedies in general -- a good handful are suggesting that Chris' top films might actually take the cake here ... just because of how iconic his films/roles turned out to be in the grand scheme of things.

As one person eloquently put ... Chris could probably do 'Blue Streak,' but Martin probably couldn't have done Fifth Element as well or as uniquely as Chris did -- which seems fair.

Obviously, this question is very much in the eye of the beholder -- and it all really boils down to your personal taste and comedy sensibilities. Even if Chris' top movies are, perhaps, funnier than Martin's (which is very debatable) the fact is ... Martin still has 'Martin.'

It's his iconic sitcom that ran for several seasons in the '90s ... and it kinda puts him in another stratosphere of stardom. The guy did it all ... standup, TV and movies, a triple-threat.

Strangely enough, both dudes have somewhat faded from the spotlight in recent years -- but that doesn't mean they're not working. We know Martin is currently filming 'Bad Boys 4' with Will Smith -- and there's rumblings CR is teaming with Jackie Chan for 'Rush Hour 4.'

Clearly, everyone's entitled to their opinion ... and the Twitter-sphere has already weighed on. So, in that spirit ... we gotta ask here ourselves -- who you got between Chris and Martin in terms of gut-busting laughs, classic lines and overall entertainment?

