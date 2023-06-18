Beyond Wonderland EDM Music Festival Cancelled After Mass Shooting

Some A-list performers will not play on for the Beyond Wonderland EDM festival's final day as police investigate a mass shooting that killed 2 people and injured several others.

The bullets started flying Saturday night around 8:30 PM at a campground near Gorge Amphitheater, where the festival was being held in Central Washington state. Police say the suspect was firing randomly into the crowd as he fled the area.

Play video content Facebook / Grant County Sheriff's Office

Cops were able to track down the suspect and arrest him, and they say he also suffered a gunshot wound. They've yet to release any other info about the suspect.

National data shows we've now reached 307 mass shootings in 2023.