Quincy Jones Suffers Medical Emergency, Transported to Hospital

Quincy Jones Rushed to the Hospital ... After Bad Food Reaction

6/18/2023 6:24 AM PT
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones suffered a medical emergency ... one serious enough that he decided he needed to be rushed to a hospital, but, luckily, it seems everything's going to be fine.

A rep for the legendary music producer tells TMZ ...  Quincy had a bad reaction to some food he ate, and out of an abundance of caution he called 911 for help.

Paramedics arrived at Quincy's L.A. home Saturday afternoon and transported him to the emergency room to get checked out.

Quincy was soon given the all-clear by doctors and released from the hospital ... his rep noted Quincy never lost consciousness and was in "great spirits" in the end.

It was a scary moment for the 28-time Grammy winner's loved ones, but, in the end, good news.

We need more of that ... especially for 90-year-old icons like Q.

