Shawn Mendes Joins Ed Sheeran On Stage, First Live Gig Since Tour Hiatus

Shawn Mendes is dipping his foot back into the pool of live performances ... nearly a year after pulling the plug on his tour, the singer made a surprise appearance with Ed Sheeran.

Ed's own tour stopped in Shawn's native Toronto Saturday night, and fans were thrilled to see Shawn join him to duet on Ed's track, "Lego House."

SM looked totally at ease as he harmonized with Ed, and both guys played acoustic guitars. It's exactly the kinda thing Shawn's fans have been jonesin' for since last summer.

As we reported, Shawn abruptly canceled his 2022 tour last July citing post-pandemic anxiety and mental health issues.

As he put it at the time, "The reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."