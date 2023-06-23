Prince Harry Wanted To Interview Putin, Trump About Childhood Trauma

Prince Harry had high aspirations for his now-defunct Spotify podcast ... he reportedly wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about what he claims was their traumatic upbringings -- but nothing ever materialized.

Harry had convos with several producers about potential guests to appear on his "Archetypes" podcast with wife/host Meghan Markle ... according to Bloomberg.

The outlet says Harry floated a bunch of ideas for shows -- one of which was about childhood trauma -- and the Prince thought he could get Trump, Putin and Mark Zuckerberg to sit down with him for separate chats on that topic.

Harry's goal, according to Bloomberg, was to discuss their lives growing up and how their experiences molded them into the people they are today.

The Duke of Sussex also believed he could land Pope Francis as a guest for another podcast episode about religion.

Of course, none of Harry's ideas ever materialized ... and the producers reportedly thought his concepts were impractical, especially the ones about Putin and Zuckerberg since the two almost never speak about their childhoods.