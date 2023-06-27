Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Leave Sardinia in Most Epic, Rich Fashion

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez left their Sardinia vacation the same way James Bond might leave a villain's island after a successful mission -- full-throttle and completely badass.

The Amazon founder and his fiancée beelined it away from the Italian island Monday after spending several days there ... where they were soaking up the sun and enjoying the open seas. As a getaway vehicle, they opted for what seems to be a very expensive speed boat.

JB and LS were rocking their shades and chatting it up as the vessel roared through over the water and approached an even larger boat -- a massive support boat that was waiting for both of them.

This is not Bezos' superyacht ... it's appears to be the tender that takes them from the yacht to shore, and even IT is awesome ... it has a freaking helipad on top of it, which Jeff and Lauren used.

Indeed ... they ended up leaving the area entirely up in the skies. A helicopter flew 'em out -- so they went from land to sea ... and finally to the air. We suppose we wouldn't expect anything less from a multibillionaire -- they tend to travel in style, especially on vacation.

As we've reported ... Jeff and Lauren have gotten their honeymoon started early this summer. They've been hopping all over Europe for the past month -- and wherever they go, they seem to be rolling solo and enjoying each other's company ... almost exclusively.