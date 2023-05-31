Jeff Bezos Dropping $600,000 a Month for Kenny G's Malibu Rental House

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Malibu rental home comes at a price that is eye-popping for even their fabulously wealthy neighbors -- we're talkin' $600,000 a month!!!

As we reported, Sanchezos signed a lease for Kenny G's spectacular Malibu compound ... a place they've called their temp home since March. It's a place they'll call home while they await completion of their massive Bev Hills compound.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the $600,000 price tag does not include furniture. All of Kenny G's stuff is in storage, replaced by Lauren and Jeff's own furnishings. So yeah, it's $600k unfurnished.

As for what they're getting .... the 5,500-square-foot house sits on 2 1/2 acres, with an enormous backyard, the obligatory pool, a screening room, recording studio, a 3,500-square-foot guesthouse, and a key to Little Dume Beach, one of the most exclusive beaches in the Bu.

It's unclear when their Bev Hills home will be ready, but if you do the math, they'll be shelling out more than $7 MILLION a year for Kenny's pad.

For context, Bezos is currently worth somewhere north of $140 BILLION, so yes, the rental is pocket change.