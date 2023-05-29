Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Renting Kenny G's Mansion While Working On Beverly Hills Home

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez have apparently plopped down on a massive rental while their Beverly Hills pad gets the multimillion-dollar treatment ... and the new home away from home is reportedly none other than Kenny G's humble abode.

The Amazon founder and his new bride-to-be have picked the world-famous sax player's Malibu compound as their rental -- according to The Dirt, the happy couple's been shacking up there since March while work is still underway on their 9-figure property.

This temporary space looks pretty sweet, sitting cliffside and overlooking the ocean with a gorgeous backyard and massive pool. Unclear how much the 2 are payin' for a place like this, but it's gotta be a drop in the bucket for the wealthy pair.

The spot -- picked up by Kenny in 1998 -- has been expanded upon over the years, even adding on the smaller mansion next door ... the 2.5-acre property reportedly comes with a screening room, massive recording studio, and a key to Little Dume Beach, AKA one of the most exclusive beaches in Malibu.

As we reported, Jeff and Lauren got engaged during their recent vacay on his brand new $500 mil yacht, dubbed the Koru ... and sources told us the bigwig popped the question somewhere in Spain.