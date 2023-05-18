Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jeff Bezos Superyacht Figurehead Compared to GF Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Superyacht's Figurehead ... Wooden Replica of Lauren?!?

5/18/2023 3:02 PM PT
Jeff Bezos Superyacht Figurehead Drawing Comparisons To GF Lauren Sanchez
Backgrid

Jeff Bezos isn't dropping half a billion on a superyacht without including a sexy homage to his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez ... or, at least, that's what the internet thinks he did with a beautiful sculpture on the front of the ship.

Check out the wooden carving on the prow of Bezos' new nautical toy -- it shows a busty, topless woman with long hair in a flowing gown and angel wings.

Some observers see a whole lotta Lauren in the figure's face, while others think it's a stretch to say it's a shrine to his boo.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez On Deck of New Superyacht
Launch Gallery
Prime Of Their Life Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Whether it's her or not ... Lauren was rocking a pink bikini -- not featured on the sculpture -- aboard the swanky ship, dubbed the Koru, this week with Jeff.

This is their maiden voyage aboard the Koru ... which has plenty of room for them to stretch out and soak up some rays.

Backgrid

As they vacay, the debate continues about Jeff's lady of the sea, so the question must be asked ...

Tribute to Lauren?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later