Jeff Bezos Superyacht Figurehead Compared to GF Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos isn't dropping half a billion on a superyacht without including a sexy homage to his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez ... or, at least, that's what the internet thinks he did with a beautiful sculpture on the front of the ship.

Check out the wooden carving on the prow of Bezos' new nautical toy -- it shows a busty, topless woman with long hair in a flowing gown and angel wings.

Some observers see a whole lotta Lauren in the figure's face, while others think it's a stretch to say it's a shrine to his boo.

Whether it's her or not ... Lauren was rocking a pink bikini -- not featured on the sculpture -- aboard the swanky ship, dubbed the Koru, this week with Jeff.

This is their maiden voyage aboard the Koru ... which has plenty of room for them to stretch out and soak up some rays.

As they vacay, the debate continues about Jeff's lady of the sea, so the question must be asked ...