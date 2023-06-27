Leonard Fournette's Car Catches Fire On Highway, Burns To Crisp

Leonard Fournette experienced a terrifying incident on Tuesday -- the NFL running back's car burst into flames on the highway ... but luckily, he seemingly escaped without injury.

The 28-year-old Super Bowl champ was driving on I-275 in Tampa Bay ... when suddenly, his whip set ablaze.

The Florida Highway Patrol tells TMZ Sports the fire started due to a mechanical issue, not a crash ... and the flames were extinguished by the local fire department.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star shared footage of his Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat burnt to a crisp ... with the front part of the car absolutely destroyed.

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed 🙏," Fournette said on Instagram.

The NFL community commented under Fournette's post ... with several players sharing how grateful they are it wasn't more serious.

"Awww hell naw bro I’m thankful!" Denver Broncos star Frank Clark said. "God talkin."

Stevan Ridley, Jalen Ramsey and Jonathan Stewart also left positive messages.

