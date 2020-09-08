Leonard Fournette, 'For The First Time In My Life, I Really Have A QB'

Play video content Breaking News Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette just threw some MAJOR shade at Blake Bortles, Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles ... saying he loves being in Tampa Bay, 'cause he FINALLY gets to play with a quarterback!!!

The new Buccaneers running back spoke to reporters on Tuesday about becoming Tom Brady's newest teammate ... and straight-up dogged his former Jacksonville Jaguars QBs in the process.

"For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback."

Of course, Fournette's time in Duval was filled with ups and downs -- including a trip to the AFC Championship game in 2018 -- and ended when he was abruptly cut last week.

And, it's no secret ... the Jags weren't the strongest at QB during Fournette's 3 years with the team

Now that LF has found a new home in Tampa ... he couldn't hide his excitement about playing with the 6-time Super Bowl champ.

"I'm happy to be back there with one of the greatest, or the greatest that played this game," he said.

There's a huge buzz surrounding the Bucs offense now ... with TB12, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and more expected to make noise in the NFC.