Bucs Star Mike Evans Gushes Over Tom Brady, 1 Of My Favorite Teammates Already!

8/18/2020 9:08 AM PT
Tom Brady is fitting in just fine as the new guy down in Tampa Bay ... so says his new star wide receiver Mike Evans -- who absolutely GUSHED over the QB on Tuesday!!!

"He's the G.O.A.T. on and off the field," Evans said. "It's crazy. He's a superstar. The most accomplished player in our game in history. And. he's just like everybody else."

"He just works extremely hard. He's always taking care of his body. He loves his family. He loves family time. And, he's just cool."

Evans added, "He's a real down-to-earth guy. And, he's already up there as one of my favorite teammates."

It's huge praise from the 3-time Pro Bowl wideout ... considering the guys just became teammates about 5 months ago and have only had a few official practices as Bucs.

But, Evans says he truly means it ... saying, "I'm learning a lot from him. And hopefully, we tear it up this year."

Seems Brady's having a blast with Evans too ... Tom told NBC's Peter King earlier this week he's "so happy with the decision I made" to bolt from New England to Florida.

Good times in Tampa, huh?!

Sorry, Julian Edelman.

