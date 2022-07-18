Leonard Fournette Shuts Down Weight Gain Report, Totally False!

Leonard Fournette is slamming the door on a report he showed up to Bucs minicamp weighing 260 lbs., pissing off the coaches -- saying it's all cap -- 'cause he was actually only 245 lbs.

The story came from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times ... who reported on his Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast Monday the team was displeased with their RB because of his elevated weight.

"Coaches were not happy," Stroud said, "and that’s an understatement, when [Fournette] didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds]."

“And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on."

Well, Fournette -- whose new deal is worth $21 mil -- went on Twitter shortly after and called it fake news.

"No I weighed 245," the 27-year-old tweeted, "y’all say anything."

Fournette also retweeted a video of him cleaning 325 pounds from earlier this month -- obviously trying to prove a point.

Leonard “Frenchie” Fournette with a final set of 325 on power cleans today on Big Clean Friday‼️ @_fournette #FreakyFriday pic.twitter.com/zIRpLQ0piz — J.Bush CSCS, USAW, PES (@JBush____) July 1, 2022 @JBush____

Last season, Leonard was listed at 228 lbs. ... 17 pounds lighter than the 245 he says he weighs now. Fournette rushed for 812 yards and rushed for 8 TDs. He also had 69 catches for 454 yards and 2 receiving TDs.