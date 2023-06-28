'Ted Lasso' Star Juno Temple Down for Season 4, But Not Solo Spin-Offs

Play video content TMZ.com

It's all or nothing for Juno Temple when it comes to more future seasons of her hit TV show with Jason Sudeikis ... and we mean it, 'cause she's kinda swearing off spin-offs.

We got the "Ted Lasso" star at LAX Tuesday, and of course ... had to ask her about the possibility of her beloved Apple TV series getting another look after the recent season/series finale that seemed to tie things up for good.

Jason has suggested he's done, for now, with Ted and co. -- but there's been A LOT of clamoring for more ... including from Apple's top dog, Tim Cook, who reportedly floated his desire to see Season 4 come to fruition. With that in mind, Juno's take here is interesting.

She says she's 100% down to run it back ... assuming Jason and the rest of the cast/creators are willing to do it as a unit. Emphasis on that last part -- because, as Keeley Jones notes ... she's not all that into the idea of individual offshoots focusing on particular characters, including her own.

As she puts it -- either the band gets back together in full ... or she ain't gonna be a part of it. That's fascinating ... mostly because Jason has actually suggested spin-offs of "Ted Lasso" could happen before a new season hits the small screen again. Based on what Juno's saying ... it sounds like he should reconsider if he wants to revisit 'TL' at all.

One more thing ... we ask JT if she took a memento home from the set during their final days of filming -- and as it turns out, she did. Take a guess at her new prized possession.

Here's a hint ... it's kind of a spirit animal on the show and has shown up in a lot of scenes.