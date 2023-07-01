Tyler Perry Comes to Rescue of Elderly Woman in Land Dispute

Tyler Perry is coming to the rescue of a 93-year-old woman so she can keep the South Carolina home her family has owned since the Civil War era.

The actor/filmmaker jumped into a legal battle between Josephine Wright and the Bailey Point Investment Group over her Hilton Head home. Simply put, Bailey Point reportedly wants to buy Wright's land, but she doesn't want to give it up so now BP filed a lawsuit to seize control of her property.

Well, that didn't sit well with Tyler who fired off a message on Instagram, quoting Wright, ''I've pretty much been a fighter all my life' said 93-year-old Josephine Wright. Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight."

Not clear if the two have connected yet or what their potential plans are ... but Wright gave an interview to a local news org, WSAV-TV, calling the lawsuit "frivolous" that Bailey Point filed against her.

She told a reporter BP got approval from the town to develop 29 acres of land behind her home and the company offered to buy her property, but she turned them down. That's when, Wrights says, BP started harassing her and filed the suit to rip away her family's crown jewel.

Wright says the property has been in her family since the Civil War beginning in 1861, adding that her relatives escaped slavery and were freed by the Union soldiers.