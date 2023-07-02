Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

7/2/2023 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 8
Hidden behind this star-studded stud with the busting biceps is a former footballer turned Hollywood personality who started popping up on TV shows like Chris Rock's "Everybody Hates Chris." And today, you can catch him kickin' it on the big stage with Simon Cowell.

Aside from his athletic skills, he's also known for his pec-poppin' dance moves ... he's clearly not afraid of sharp objects as he's seen here holding a cactus, and he had a Rottweiler with razor-sharp-teeth in "White Chicks!"

Can you guess the buff bro decked out in red, white and blue?!

"Making my way downtown/ Walkin' fast, faces pass/ And I'm homebound!"

