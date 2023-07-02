Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Shania Twain Falls Onstage During Performance in Chicago

Shania Twain Wipes Out During Chicago Concert ... Slips, Falls, Recovers

7/2/2023 5:18 AM PT
SLIPPERY STAGE
TMZ.com

Shania Twain had a moment during her concert in Chicago Saturday night …she tripped and fell on her butt, but made a quick recovery and finished strong.

The country music legend was belting out her tune, "Don’t Be Stupid,” at Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park when she wiped out while walking across the stage.

shania stage sit
TMZ.com

The video, obtained by TMZ, captured the moment Shania tumbled to the floor, but she kept singing, jumped back up to her feet and polished off the song.

We're told Shania did not look injured at all ... and she continued performing without taking a break.

Shania Twain's Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Shania Twain's Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

Eyewitnesses also tell us the packed crowd did not react when Shania took her spill ... apparently because she seemed totally fine.

Shania is currently on her "Queen Of Me" tour ... next stop Bethel, New York, July 3. Watch out for those slippery banana peels, Shania.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later