Sheila E. Says Shania Twain Made Right Decision Passing On Prince Album Collab

Sheila E. says Shania Twain doesn't need to dwell on what could have been -- taking Prince up on an offer to collab on a breakup album years ago -- because Shania was right to say no.

We got Sheila at LAX and our photog asked her about Shania's recent revelation -- turning down Prince after he invited her to Paisley Park to record an album together in the wake of her 2008 split from ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange.

Shania says Prince called and told her they could record the next big album -- like Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" -- but she just wasn't ready ... and Sheila says it makes sense, telling us why breakup tracks are "touchy" for artists.

While lots of folks feel Shania and Prince could have done something special together, Sheila tells us the 'Feel Like a Woman' singer didn't need Prince to elevate her music ... Sheila says Shania was already great, with or without Prince.