'Barbie' Film Banned In Vietnam Over Territorial Dispute with China

'Barbie' Vietnam Bans Flick ... Claims It Violates Sovereignty

7/3/2023 5:53 AM PT
Barbie has gotten caught up in a global dispute, and as a result, her new, upcoming flick has been banned in Vietnam.

Here's the deal ... it's all over something called the "nine-dash line" -- carving out China's territorial claim. It's located near the South China Sea. Vietnam and other countries are vying for that same territory.

The movie apparently showcases a map that shows nine-dash line is part of China's territory, and that was enough for Vietnam to 86 the film, which is set to debut July 21st.

barbie movie
A rep for the Vietnam Cinema Department put it bluntly ... “We do not grant a license for the American movie Barbie to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line.”

Even Barbie is now divisive. Geez!

