Drake Shows off Pink Nails After Pre-Tour Manicure Session

Drake Pretty in Pink Shows Off Nails After Pre-Tour Manicure
7/3/2023 7:58 AM PT
Drake is about to hit the road on his highly-anticipated tour -- and he's doing his best to make sure he looks damn good in doing so -- stopping to get his hair and nails done.
Drizzy and 21 Savage are scheduled to kick off the "It's All a Blur" tour on July 5 in Chicago, and Drake's been teasing the whole thing with some pics from rehearsal on his social media accounts.
Well Sunday night, he also teased fans by showing off his new look -- some freshly styled hair and pink fingernails.
Unclear if Drake will keep the look for the road, but fans are certainly eating it up ... praising him for the nails and hyping up the upcoming tour.
Clearly feeling himself, the rapper posted a quick video of himself singing along to Kanye West's "Through The Wire" while dancing in the mirror -- safe to say Drake's ready to perform.