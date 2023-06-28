DJ Envy Dismisses Bow Wow's Claims Rap Is Trash, Plugs Drake As Savior

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Envy is barking back at Bow Wow's shots at the current year's output of hip hop music ... but is also predicting the tide will turn for taste buds all the same.

We caught "The Breakfast Club" host on the move at LAX and he had plenty of explanation as to why hip hop hasn't had a #1 anything for the first time in 30 years.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Envy put out a compilation with all the top rappers 20 years ago ... but notes how times have changed. He says today's volume of music releases makes it hard for songs to stick, as opposed to the past when people had time to memorize the music.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

His veteran expertise picks Young Nudy, Toosii and Lola Brooke to be amongst the leaders of the new school ... but thinks Drake is set to blow the summer up with his upcoming album "For All the Dogs" ... a point Bow Wow also made during his red carpet rant.

All hopes are not lost like Envy said. There are also confirmed albums from Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj ... and Future is swearing he's in "mixtape mode."