'The Idol' Takes Dig at Kanye West's Love of Adolf Hitler

7/3/2023 6:33 AM PT
The Weeknd's show "The Idol" on HBO has come to an end ... but not before taking a shot at Kanye West and his adoration of Adolf Hitler.

In Sunday night's finale, Lily-Rose Depp's character, Jocelyn, puts on a talent showcase for her management at her home in order to convince them she's ready to go back on tour after a tumultuous few months.

SHOTS AT YE

Jocelyn's management is skeptical at first, wondering if she'll be able to sell seats ... and that's when the jab comes at Ye. Jocelyn's agent says, "You know f****** Kanye was filling arenas until he decided to start following Adolf Hitler."

DECEMBER 2022
FROM THE MOUTH OF KANYE
Of course, the joke comes months after Kanye not only pronounced his love for Hitler but doubled and tripled down on his sentiments.

The collapse was massive for Ye following his outbursts, he lost a billion-dollar shoe deal with Adidas -- and many wonder if he'll ever perform live for a massive crowd ever again -- with issues of not only finding a venue but also finding a production team to sponsor the project.

