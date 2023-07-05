Jimi Hendrix's 1961 Epiphone Wilshire Guitar Up For Sale For $1.25M

Early Days Guitar Goes On Sale For More than a Mil!!!

An incredibly rare piece of Jimi Hendrix's music history could be yours ... that is if ya have a fortune!

The legendary musician's 1961 Epiphone Wilshire guitar is up for sale through Moments in Time, and the mahogany-bodied instrument has a $1.25 mil price tag attached to it.

The piece holds a lot of significance ... when Jimi was discharged from the army back in 1962; he traded in his Danelectro for the Wilshire -- only paying $65 bucks for it.

Jimi played the Wilshire in his early days with his group, The King Kasuals ... marking it as one of the first guitars in his professional career!

The guitar was last seen on the open market back in 2008, and now Moments in Time is selling it on behalf of a private collector.