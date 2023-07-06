Woman Flips Out in Mexico Airport, Destroys Computer Equipment

Play video content

Bad behavior at airports and on commercial flights has plagued the U.S. of late -- and the problem has now spread South of the Border to Mexico.

Check out this insane video posted on Twitter ... which shows a woman going ballistic at a Volaris Airlines ticket counter in Mexico City International Airport on July 4.

In the clip, the lady picks up barcode scanners and computer monitors from the counter and smashes the items on the floor as a Volaris employee watches her in shock.

But the woman isn't through yet. She goes behind another counter and does the same thing, shattering electronic equipment on the ground.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman -- identified as Maria Guadalupe -- got angry when the Volaris ticket agent wouldn't refund her on the spot after he couldn't find her flight reservation.

Police reportedly arrested Guadalupe for disturbing the peace and damaging all the equipment.

The freak-out over the flight was just the latest in what has become an increasing trend. Unfortunately, the U.S. is ground zero for these types of outbursts whether they occur on commercial planes or in airports.