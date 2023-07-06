Prince Harry Takes in 4th of July Parade in Montecito with Daughter Lilibet

If it wasn't clear before, there's certainly no doubt as to which country Prince Harry's allegiance is with ... celebrating America's Independence from his homeland on it's most patriotic holiday.

Harry was spotted holding his daughter, Princess Lilibet, and taking in Montecito's Independence Day parade Tuesday. Harry refrained from dawning any American flag gear, but Lilibet wore a blue dress, white socks and some red shoes ... she's half-American, thanks to mom.

The timing is interesting considering Harry's dad, King Charles III, attended his second coronation ceremony in Edinburgh. Harry's brother, Prince William, was right by his dad's side during the coronation ... but obviously, Harry was stateside.