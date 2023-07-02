Meghan Markle & Prince Harry All Smiles Amid Uncertain Hollywood Future

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Hollywood future is in a precarious state right now -- but you wouldn't be able to tell by the way they're carrying themselves ... happy-go-lucky.

The ex-Royal couple were flashing nothing but smiles Friday as they left an office building in Santa Barbara -- where they were holding hands on the way out and radiating positivity ... well, at least Meg was anyway. Harold was a bit more stoic ... keeping his head low.

No matter ... because they were clearly putting on a united front as a guy -- who's presumed to be a bodyguard of some sort -- trailed closely behind and they entered a waiting SUV. As far as their outfits go ... perfect for a sunny SB day, complete with shades to boot.

The message they seem to be telegraphing here is ... nothing wrong over here, we're fine!

Of course, all the reporting about them lately has been anything but. As we know, they got the boot at Spotify ... and were labeled "grifters" by one of the top dogs at the company.

Not just that, but there's rumblings of Netflix not being happy with them too ... and supposedly giving them an ultimatum that demands higher-quality content, and pronto. Pair that with Meghan's recent no-deal at Dior ... and it would seem there's turbulence ahead.

It's interesting that their demeanor here is so positive. You could argue that's very much in line with the latest story being pedaled about their alleged mindset -- namely, that they're sorta burying their heads in the sand and pointing the finger elsewhere for their woes.

There's word of a new doc about Africa that Harry's working on for Netflix, and you gotta figure Meg' busy cooking something up too. Based on their vibes here, perhaps they're confident those projects will work out and get 'em back in Tinseltown's good graces.