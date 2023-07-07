Rory In 'Accepted' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Maria Thayer was 30 years old when she played the smart and pretty high school graduate, determined to get accepted into Yale University Rory -- in the comedy/teen film "Accepted" back in 2006.

Thayer shared the big screen with Justin Long as the slacker who invented the fake college, "South Harmon Institute of Technology," aka 'S.H.I.T.,' Bartleby, Blake Lively as Bartleby's love interest who makes the transfer to 'S.H.I.T,' Monica, and Jonah Hill as the nerdy friend looking to join a fraternity, Sherman.