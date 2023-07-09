Lamar Odom Seriously Considering Basketball Head Coaching Gig at Alma Mater

Lamar Odom's got a job offer to be the next head basketball coach at his former New York high school ... and he's giving the prospect some serious consideration.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ … Lamar recently had a conversation with the folks at Redemption Christian Academy in Troy, NY and was presented with an offer to be the head coach.

We're told Lamar originally reached out to the school about a month ago to inquire about the current head coach. Shortly after, the conversation developed into the school asking if he would consider taking the head coaching job for this upcoming school year. Should Lamar accept, we're told he would start in August and coach for 4 months, during the season.

Lamar's connection to the school is personal ... he played his senior season at Redemption, where he was named National Player of the Year by Parade Magazine. Lamar averaged 25 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and 5 blocks at Redemption, and he was also named a McDonald's All-American and played in the 1997 Magic Johnson Roundball Classic.

Our sources say Lamar would love a coaching job in California, where he currently lives, but he's seriously considering taking the position at Redemption because the school has a special place in his heart. Of course, if Lamar accepts he would move to NY and live there during the season.

Ultimately, we're told Lamar wants to coach college basketball in the future ... and he also wants to get back in the classroom and earn his BA in business, which would help with his Odom Recovery Group.

Our sources say those plans are on hold until Lamar decides if he wants to coach at Redemption.