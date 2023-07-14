Lionel Messi Shops For Cereal At Publix After Move To Miami

Lionel Messi's move to Miami apparently didn't come with a personal shopper ... 'cause the soccer legend was spotted out at a Publix on Thursday -- roaming with the normies to make sure his cupboards were stocked with cereal.

Just two days after he touched down in Florida to begin his new career in the MLS ... Messi evidently needed some food for his crib so badly, the $600 million man took it upon himself to hit up a local supermarket to nab some groceries.

The 36-year-old soccer G.O.A.T. pushed his own cart and traversed through some gawking fans to make the run ... and at the end of it all, he walked away with what appeared to be several boxes of sugary breakfast treats.

The footballer, though, seemed to have a relatively easy time being out in public ... while he did pose for a selfie with at least one fan at the store, most seemed to let him go about his business without bothering him.

The scenes in Argentina outside a restaurant where Messi was having dinner at 🇦🇷



pic.twitter.com/Hlb2q0I59Q — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) March 21, 2023 @AlbicelesteTalk

Of course, that's a stark contrast from his usual norm in Argentina ... where most of his nights out involve being swarmed by hundreds of fans.

But, Messi is still getting the VIP treatment, at least in some parts of his new home ... while out at a dinner earlier this week, he had to deal with several people who had lined up to get a glimpse of him on his way to his car.

Messi is slated to be formally introduced by Inter Miami on Sunday ... so it might be another few days before the mania around the soccer player really kicks off in South Beach.