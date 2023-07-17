Ric Flair Launches Energy Drink, 'Best Natural High I've Had,' Wooooo!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ric Flair just launched an energy drink, and while it won't necessarily make you a stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' and dealin' son of a gun ... you can now drink like The Nature Boy!

Wooooo Energy debuted earlier this week ... and TMZ Sports was joined by the WWE Hall of Famer and his business partner, Chad Bronstein.

"I think it's gonna be the most successful venture that I've ever been involved with in my life," Flair told us.

Of course, energy drinks are as hot as they've ever been ... look no further than people like Logan Paul and KSI, who have also launched their own drink.

But, Chad says Wooooo isn't your standard, caffeine-loaded, sugary drink ... like some others in the industry.

"It's a different type of energy drink. We have a proprietary blend of functional mushrooms, not psychedelic mushrooms, make it very clear, it's mushrooms you can buy at Whole Foods today. Lions Mane, Reishi, etc., it's a proprietary blend, so you don't really have that jittery feeling if you drank a Red Bull," Bronstein said.

The pair says the plan is to blow the drink up ... and they've already started getting product out to different areas of the country.

"We launched in markets on the east coast in thousands of stores, we're going midwest, [west] coast, California, we're online. We're going to be making some pretty large announcements with some partnerships. We're getting involved with doing some exclusives with sports teams, as well. It's going to be a massive distribution."

Ric and Chad have even hit the streets spreading the word about the drink ... hooking up a custom golf cart, and driving around South Florida, giving away the energy drink.

Flair even threw a big party at Hulk Hogan's bar, Hoigan's Hangout, in Clearwater, FL.