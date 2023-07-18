Gigi Hadid Arrested For Pot Possession in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid was arrested and charged with possessing pot and drug paraphernalia after she flew to the Cayman Islands from the U.S. last week, TMZ has confirmed.

The model touched down in a private jet at Owen Roberts International Airport July 10 and went through customs with her luggage.

Customs & Border Control agents put her bags through a scanner and searched them by hand, finding a small amount of weed and smoking utensils.

Although CBC determined the ganja was for personal use only, Gigi and her traveling companion were arrested on charges of importation of marijuana and importation of utensils to smoke the cannabis.

She was processed at the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center, where she arranged for bail and was later released pending prosecution of her case.